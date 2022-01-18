Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Lattice Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $74,461.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 59,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $4,112,704.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,563 shares of company stock worth $19,736,628 over the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 525.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 44,638 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 172,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 60,375 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,893,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,852,000 after acquiring an additional 529,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

LSCC traded down $2.75 on Tuesday, reaching $61.39. The stock had a trading volume of 46,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,180. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $37.38 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.93. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

