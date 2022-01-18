Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. Mueller Water Products posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mueller Water Products.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $13.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $17.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.058 dividend. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,481,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,821,000 after buying an additional 165,793 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 4.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,298,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,396,000 after buying an additional 561,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,677,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,945,000 after buying an additional 91,699 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 5.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,644,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,240,000 after buying an additional 367,750 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,362,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,486,000 after buying an additional 75,276 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.