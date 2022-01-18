Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to post sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the highest is $1.68 billion. Post posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full year sales of $6.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.43.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Post by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Post by 329.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Post during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Post by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POST stock opened at $117.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Post has a 52 week low of $91.79 and a 52 week high of $118.32.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

