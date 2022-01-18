Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Quotient Technology’s earnings. Quotient Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 103.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quotient Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quotient Technology.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.07 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quotient Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

In other news, Director Robert A. Mcdonald bought 20,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $150,079.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 9.6% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,467,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,278,000 after buying an additional 741,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Quotient Technology by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,148,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,279,000 after acquiring an additional 162,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Quotient Technology by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,982,000 after acquiring an additional 134,892 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,287 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,117,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,701,000 after purchasing an additional 911,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QUOT opened at $7.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.68 million, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.93. Quotient Technology has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.25.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quotient Technology (QUOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.