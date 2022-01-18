Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for RenovoRx’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that RenovoRx will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RenovoRx.

Get RenovoRx alerts:

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02.

A number of research firms recently commented on RNXT. Maxim Group began coverage on RenovoRx in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered RenovoRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on RenovoRx in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ RNXT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.06. 47,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,250. RenovoRx has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $16.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

RenovoRx Company Profile

RenovoRx Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RenovoRx (RNXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RenovoRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovoRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.