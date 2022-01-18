Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Announce Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.60 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.80. Star Bulk Carriers posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 766.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $415.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.04 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBLK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of SBLK traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.23. The stock had a trading volume of 74,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,070. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.55%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. FMR LLC raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 194.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,223,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $234,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749,050 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 353.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,384,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,585 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 7,948.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,609,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,716 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,359,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 503.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 922,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,182,000 after acquiring an additional 769,983 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

