Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to Post $3.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings. Boston Beer posted earnings of $2.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full year earnings of $16.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $15.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.72 to $18.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $935.00 to $785.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $758.20.

SAM stock opened at $449.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $580.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 0.72. Boston Beer has a one year low of $428.13 and a one year high of $1,349.98.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,188 shares of company stock worth $14,152,068 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,735,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

