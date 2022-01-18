Zacks: Brokerages Expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $112.66 Million

Equities analysts expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to post $112.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $113.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.31 million. Computer Task Group posted sales of $101.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year sales of $392.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $392.20 million to $392.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $397.05 million, with estimates ranging from $392.09 million to $402.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Task Group.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CTG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.59. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,960. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $131.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Computer Task Group in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.