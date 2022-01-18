Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.42 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) will announce $162.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $171.40 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $601.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $597.44 million to $610.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $679.66 million, with estimates ranging from $673.02 million to $684.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Watch Restaurant Group.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.27 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 325,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.55% of First Watch Restaurant Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

FWRG stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,080. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

