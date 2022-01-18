Zacks: Brokerages Expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.48 Million

Analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to announce $35.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.10 million to $35.85 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $36.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $140.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.17 million to $140.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $131.32 million, with estimates ranging from $122.28 million to $140.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Höegh LNG Partners.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 44.18%. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

HMLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Höegh LNG Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of HMLP opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33. The company has a market cap of $149.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.58. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $18.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 2.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.