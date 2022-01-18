Zacks: Brokerages Expect Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) to Post -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) will announce ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Latch’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Latch will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Latch.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 million.

LTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Latch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Latch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Shares of NASDAQ LTCH opened at $6.33 on Friday. Latch has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Latch by 33.3% during the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Latch by 77.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,651,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,333 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Latch during the second quarter worth about $57,159,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Latch during the second quarter worth about $58,083,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Latch by 29.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,654,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

