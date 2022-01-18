Zacks: Brokerages Expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Terex posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Terex.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

TEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

In other Terex news, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $147,782.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $1,439,321.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,490 shares of company stock worth $1,690,116. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Terex by 2.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Terex by 7.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Terex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 7.2% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEX stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.54. The company had a trading volume of 27,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.11. Terex has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terex (TEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.