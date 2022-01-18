Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Will Announce Earnings of $12.10 Per Share

Analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to announce $12.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.16 to $13.84. The Goldman Sachs Group posted earnings of $12.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year earnings of $60.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $59.70 to $62.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $40.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.60 to $44.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.68 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.24.

NYSE:GS traded down $29.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $351.61. 301,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,520. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $270.62 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $391.73 and a 200 day moving average of $393.43. The stock has a market cap of $117.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

