Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to Hold

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a diverse, risk-sensitive portfolio of in-licensed cancer drugs to address unmet medical needs. The Company applies new insights from molecular and cancer biology to understand the efficacy and safety limitations of approved and developmental cancer therapies and identifies proprietary and related molecules for better patient treatment. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.06.

ZIOP stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,710. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $191.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.71. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 20,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $25,567.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 51.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

