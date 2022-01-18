Zacks Investment Research Lowers iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iHeartMedia Inc. is a media and entertainment company. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, live events, social and on-demand entertainment and information services for advertisers. iHeartMedia Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IHRT. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $20.64 on Friday. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.74.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $928.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.34 million. On average, analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 22,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $500,696.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 24,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.77 per share, with a total value of $501,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 20.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 40.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,644,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,862,000 after buying an additional 2,205,259 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2.2% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,661,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,591,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 14.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,488,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,265,000 after acquiring an additional 316,418 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 69.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,173,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,531,000 after acquiring an additional 889,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

