Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

LYG has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.75.

LYG stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

