Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) to Hold

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of SBGI opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $1.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

