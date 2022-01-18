Zacks Investment Research Upgrades State Street (NYSE:STT) to “Buy”

State Street (NYSE:STT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “State Street’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Solid new business servicing wins, strategic acquisitions, global reach, efforts to technologically upgrade operations, and a strong balance sheet position are expected to keep supporting State Street’s profitability. The company's capital deployments reflect strong liquidity position through which it is expected to continue enhancing shareholder value. However, pressure on margins due to lower interest rates remains concerning and will likely hurt revenues in the near term. Elevated expenses due to the company's constant restructuring efforts are expected to hamper the bottom line.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $103.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.49. The company has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. State Street has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,207,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,175,928 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in State Street by 284.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747,808 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in State Street by 63.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,287 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in State Street by 30.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,279,870,000 after buying an additional 1,317,557 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in State Street during the second quarter valued at $84,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

