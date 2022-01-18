Zealium Hits Market Cap of $15,528.04 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Zealium has a market capitalization of $15,528.04 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zealium has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012585 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006212 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $263.34 or 0.00631188 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Zealium

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

