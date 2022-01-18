Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) Short Interest Update

Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the December 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Zenvia during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Zenvia in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Zenvia in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Provenire Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zenvia in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Zenvia during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,162,000. 25.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZENV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zenvia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zenvia from $35.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

ZENV stock opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Zenvia has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $20.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.33 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zenvia will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

