ZeuxCoin (ZUC) One Day Volume Tops $39.00

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 18th. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $190,051.86 and approximately $39.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00054415 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007105 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.