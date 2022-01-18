Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Receives $17.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.56.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZVIA shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Zevia PBC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Zevia PBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zevia PBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

ZVIA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.78. 1,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,040. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.92. Zevia PBC has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

