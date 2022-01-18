Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Holdings Lowered by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,471 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,101,000 after purchasing an additional 315,455 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,067,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,406,000 after buying an additional 173,819 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,688,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,982,000 after buying an additional 219,840 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,377,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,539,000 after buying an additional 69,650 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,060,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,502,000 after buying an additional 21,777 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $780,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZION has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $70.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $71.21.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback $325.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

