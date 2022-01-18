Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $253.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $344.00 to $253.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $270.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citic Securities began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $306.37.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $159.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.94. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $156.88 and a 12-month high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $513,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.64, for a total transaction of $1,129,888.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,147 shares of company stock worth $17,431,234. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,253,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.9% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

