Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.16

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 30762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

ZY has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zymergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

Get Zymergen alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zymergen news, CEO Jay T. Flatley bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZY. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

About Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.