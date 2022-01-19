-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.00. Custom Truck One Source posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Custom Truck One Source.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $357.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

CTOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Shares of NYSE CTOS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.47. 175,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,468. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.25. Custom Truck One Source has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $101,048,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas R. Rich purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $114,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $190,500. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,912,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,640,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 283.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,619,000 after buying an additional 2,109,383 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,454,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,710,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

