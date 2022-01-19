-$0.04 EPS Expected for Embark Technology Inc (NASDAQ:EMBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Embark Technology Inc (NASDAQ:EMBK) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Embark Technology’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Embark Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Embark Technology.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMBK. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Embark Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Embark Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Embark Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Embark Technology stock. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Embark Technology Inc (NASDAQ:EMBK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 77,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.15% of Embark Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Embark Technology stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 12,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,092. Embark Technology has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83.

Embark Technology Company Profile

Embark Trucks Inc is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

