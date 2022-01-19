$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. ReneSola had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SOL. TheStreet downgraded ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.70 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,685,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,939,000 after buying an additional 1,850,926 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 357.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 833,932 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in ReneSola by 101.7% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 662,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 334,156 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ReneSola by 65.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 211,419 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ReneSola by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 110,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

SOL opened at $5.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $417.09 million, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 2.37. ReneSola has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $35.77.

ReneSola declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

