-$0.14 EPS Expected for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Bandwidth reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 207.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bandwidth.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bandwidth from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

BAND stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.43. The stock had a trading volume of 193,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,283. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $60.13 and a 1-year high of $196.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.44.

In other Bandwidth news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $39,560.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,025 shares of company stock valued at $145,820. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 358,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,436,000 after acquiring an additional 237,973 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,923,000 after acquiring an additional 44,184 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 835,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,245,000 after acquiring an additional 94,261 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bandwidth (BAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.