$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.18. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aris Water Solutions.

Shares of Aris Water Solutions stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.69. 5,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,077. Aris Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

