$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.30. Investors Bancorp reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $210.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on ISBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Investors Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

NASDAQ:ISBC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.97. 98,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,104,774. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.87. Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

In other Investors Bancorp news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,636,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISBC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the second quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 15.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 12.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 266.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

