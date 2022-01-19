$0.56 EPS Expected for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.57. Columbia Banking System reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Columbia Banking System.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.88 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COLB shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

In other news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 11,073 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 38,866 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLB stock traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $35.11. 14,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,699. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.75. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.