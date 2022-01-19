-$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) to post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Xilio Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.79). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.65) to ($3.64). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.19) to ($2.66). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xilio Therapeutics.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($21.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($19.67).

Several brokerages have weighed in on XLO. Cowen began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other Xilio Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv bought 13,458 shares of Xilio Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $129,465.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rock Springs Capital Managemen bought 500,000 shares of Xilio Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 538,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,370,716.

Shares of XLO stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.13. Xilio Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $27.95.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

