$1.08 EPS Expected for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will report $1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $1.05. Paycom Software reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paycom Software.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $565.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $33,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAYC traded up $6.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $329.28. 7,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,063. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $302.44 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 112.91, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.