$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to post $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Resideo Technologies reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year sales of $5.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 156.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 601,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,918,000 after acquiring an additional 367,014 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 725,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,765,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,420,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,628,000 after purchasing an additional 34,720 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 157.1% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.43 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resideo Technologies (REZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.