$1.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to post earnings of $1.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.63. Lumentum posted earnings of $1.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $7.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LITE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.24.

NASDAQ:LITE traded down $4.34 on Wednesday, hitting $99.68. 27,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,791. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.22.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $2,442,204.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,421 shares of company stock worth $4,643,499 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth $79,327,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Lumentum by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,823,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,981,000 after buying an additional 641,731 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 7,429.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,736,000 after buying an additional 610,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Force Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,580,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumentum (LITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.