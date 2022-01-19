-$1.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) will announce ($1.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.45). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full year earnings of ($6.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.04) to ($6.79). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.87) to ($1.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.43 million.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.87.

In other Zai Lab news, Director Peter Wirth purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.36 per share, with a total value of $285,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZLAB traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.98. The stock had a trading volume of 19,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,935. Zai Lab has a 1 year low of $47.55 and a 1 year high of $193.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.37.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

