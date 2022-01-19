10,685 Shares in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Bought by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 25.1% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFO stock opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

