$107.27 Million in Sales Expected for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) will report $107.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $113.44 million and the lowest is $101.10 million. The Pennant Group posted sales of $107.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full year sales of $435.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $429.00 million to $441.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $473.85 million, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $477.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Pennant Group.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.06 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.03%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PNTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

The Pennant Group stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.75. 126,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,142. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $476.99 million, a P/E ratio of 57.76 and a beta of 2.45. The Pennant Group has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $64.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 34.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

