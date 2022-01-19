$12.45 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to post $12.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.30 million to $12.60 million. First Financial Northwest reported sales of $12.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full-year sales of $48.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.20 million to $48.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $49.29 million, with estimates ranging from $48.10 million to $50.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $155.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55. First Financial Northwest has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

In other First Financial Northwest news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $239,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 40.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

