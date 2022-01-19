$131.88 Million in Sales Expected for Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) will report $131.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Dutch Bros’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $135.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.64 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will report full-year sales of $489.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $485.41 million to $493.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $678.18 million, with estimates ranging from $667.20 million to $694.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dutch Bros.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BROS opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $81.40.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

