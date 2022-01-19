134,573 Shares in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 134,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEF. FMR LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $860,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 812,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,784,000 after purchasing an additional 30,197 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.87 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.82.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

