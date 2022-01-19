16,621 Shares in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ocugen by 50.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ocugen during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Ocugen by 41.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Ocugen during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Ocugen during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. 27.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ocugen news, Director Uday Kompella sold 46,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $421,048.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Junge Zhang sold 150,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $2,603,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 577,038 shares of company stock worth $6,643,538. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OCGN opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Ocugen, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $18.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a current ratio of 18.21.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OCGN shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Ocugen Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

