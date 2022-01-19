17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.33 EPS

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($9.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.56) by $1.33, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:YQ opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $79.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 17 Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 868.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 702,568 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 285.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 47,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

