$188.75 Million in Sales Expected for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will report $188.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $189.00 million and the lowest is $188.50 million. Cohu posted sales of $202.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year sales of $884.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $883.80 million to $884.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $864.70 million, with estimates ranging from $859.00 million to $870.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of COHU traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,770. Cohu has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $181,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $174,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,188 shares of company stock worth $398,280 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,223,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,635,000. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 91,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cohu by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 77,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

