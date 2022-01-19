$19.82 Million in Sales Expected for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will post sales of $19.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.45 million to $30.60 million. Epizyme reported sales of $8.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 136.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year sales of $43.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.81 million to $56.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $62.38 million, with estimates ranging from $32.30 million to $98.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Epizyme.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 779.45% and a negative return on equity of 432.91%. The business had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

EPZM traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. 150,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,259. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. Epizyme has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its position in Epizyme by 11.5% during the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 21,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Epizyme by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Epizyme by 9.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 175.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 476.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Epizyme (EPZM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.