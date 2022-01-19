1irstcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $18,373.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 53.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 47.3% against the dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $18,373.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001099 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000403 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00097262 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,775,121 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

