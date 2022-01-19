21,233 Shares in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMRK. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $426,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 54.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 36.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 52.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 103.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,006,000 after buying an additional 284,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMRK opened at $59.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.71. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $80.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $672.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of -0.50.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.69% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 8,413 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $591,097.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 5,900 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $436,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,196 shares of company stock worth $3,275,149. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

