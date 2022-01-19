234,454 Shares in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 234,454 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,395 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.6% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,392,809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,822 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth $64,050,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 354.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,222,336 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,677 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,193,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,896,000 after acquiring an additional 101,900 shares during the last quarter.

BBBY stock opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.68. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregg A. Melnick purchased 7,195 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,434.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 44,695 shares of company stock valued at $720,385. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBBY. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.77.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

