251,835 Shares in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Bought by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 251,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,000. Altice USA accounts for about 1.6% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 703.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 50.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.06. 42,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,687,273. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $38.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altice USA to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

